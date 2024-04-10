Maintain healthy lifestyle, school students advised

Batala, April 9
Woodstock Public School, Batala, celebrated World Health Day at the school’s premises on Monday by holding a series of academic and extra-curricular activities.
The focus was on the motto: ‘My Health, My Right’. The staff and students delivered interesting speeches highlighting the need to maintain good health. A dance performance by the students underlined the connection between physical activity and general well-being.
Teachers and students took a pledge to accord priority to health, underscoring their commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle.
Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar exhorted the students to maintain a healthy lifestyle. “A healthy lifestyle includes eating well, staying active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress levels and taking care of our mental health.
