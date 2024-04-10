Maintain healthy lifestyle, school students advised

Tribune News Service

Batala, April 9

Woodstock Public School, Batala, celebrated World Health Day at the school’s premises on Monday by holding a series of academic and extra-curricular activities.

The focus was on the motto: ‘My Health, My Right’. The staff and students delivered interesting speeches highlighting the need to maintain good health. A dance performance by the students underlined the connection between physical activity and general well-being.

Teachers and students took a pledge to accord priority to health, underscoring their commitment to promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Chairperson Dr Satinderjit Kaur Nijjar exhorted the students to maintain a healthy lifestyle. “A healthy lifestyle includes eating well, staying active, getting adequate sleep, managing stress levels and taking care of our mental health.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.