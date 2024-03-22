Maj Gen visits NCC group HQs

Amritsar, March 21
Major General Manjit Singh Mokha, Additional Director General, Punjab, Haryana, HP and Chandigarh Directorate, visited NCC Group Headquarters, Amritsar, today and also addressed a gathering at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU). Maj Gen Mokha was received by Brigadier KS Bawa, Group Commander, NCC, Amritsar and laid wreaths at the War Memorial. He addressed a large gathering of NCC cadets, Associate NCC Officers, Acting NCC Officers as well as NCC Group Officers and Permanent Training Staff at GNDU later.
Speaking on the occasion, Maj Gen Mokha said that NCC cadets display the highest qualities of character, maturity and selfless service as well as the highest standards of discipline and conduct, creating a sense of camaraderie. He said that the objective of NCC is to boost the confidence of the cadets, deepen their value system and familiarise them with the rich culture and traditions of the country.
The officer also appreciated the work being done by NCC Group Amritsar and its units in various fields and encouraged the cadets to take keen interest in NCC activities as well as academics and aim to become ideal citizens.???? Furthermore, he inspired the students to develop a quality of secularism and love for nation by sharing his practical insights from the Army life.
At GNDU event, several officials including Brigadier Kulpreet Singh Bawa, Group Commander, Amritsar, Col Pawandeep Singh Bal, Seargent Major, 1st Punjab Battalion, Amritsar and ANO Lt Anil Kumar of GNDU along with ANOs of other schools and colleges of Amritsar group and staff were present.
