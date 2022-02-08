Bikram Majithia campaigns for wife Ganieve Kaur

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 7

Senior leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia campaigned for his wife and SAD-BSP candidate from Majitha Ganieve Kaur. Bikram said his wife, Ganieve, is in the fray for the first time and if she did not win by more votes than him, he would not be able to go home. He said he was sure that she would win by a record margin.

‘Women empowerment biggest responsibility’ SAD-BSP candidate from Majitha, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, held election meetings in 11 villages on Monday. Addressing voters, she said women empowerment would be her biggest responsibility. Addressing election rallies in Mehdipur, Kotla Gujjar, Pandher Khurd, Pandher Kalan, Johal, Viram and Rakh Bhagwan villages, Ganieve said Bikram Singh Majithia has left no stone unturned in the development of the constituency. “Majitha is family. Earlier, Bikram Majithia was the sole servant of Majitha. Now, I will join him in completing the development tasks of the constituency,” she said.

He targeted Navjot Singh Sidhu, saying that the state Congress president’s defeat was certain. “The Congress will not even win 15 seats. Besides, Sidhu will lose his own seat from the Amritsar East segment,” said Majithia.

While campaigning door-to-door in favour of his wife in Mattewal market, Majithia expressed surprise at Rahul Gandhi’s statement of calling Channi as poor. “How can a person who owns property worth Rs 150 crore be poor?” he said.

Senior Congress leaders Tarsem Singh and Gurmeet Singh, among others, joined the SAD, in presence of Majithia. Accompanying them were Harpinder Singh, Tarsem Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Mandhir Singh, Sardul Singh and others. Advocate Surinder Singh, a two-time president of the Baba Bakala Association, also joined the SAD along with his associates.

#bikram majithia #ganieve kaur