Bikram Majithia flays CM Mann for holding political event at Golden Temple plaza

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 18

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia today condemned Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for holding a political event at the Golden Temple plaza, saying “former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh brought the ‘gutka sahib’ to the stage, but Bhagwant Mann had taken the stage to Sri Harmandir Sahib”.

Addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, he asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not to use children as shields for its politics. The former minister said, “Children were not only made to wait for hours in the heat but even forced to wear yellow turbans to imitate the turban colour of the Chief Minister.” He castigated the CM for failing to become a role model for children but using the latter to further his political interests.

The SAD leader said the Chief Minister was trying to wash his hands off the protection being given to drug mafia by his ministers and legislators by going in for a prayer exercise. “Is the drug menace prevalent in schools or in wards and villages?” He asked, adding “instead of taking action against the drug kingpins the Chief Minister has tried to deflect attention from his failures to control the drug menace by resorting to gimmickry.”

#Bhagwant Mann #Bikram Majithia #Capt Amarinder Singh #Darbar Sahib Amritsar #Golden Temple Amritsar #Shiromani Akali Dal #Sikhs