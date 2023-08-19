Majithia questions Batala police silence over assault on SI by MLA

Amritsar, August 18
Former minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia has asked the Batala police to release the CCTV footage of an MLA of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) assaulting a police sub-inspector along with others.
Talking to media persons here on Friday, Majithia condemned the manner in which the CCTV of the office had been tampered with to destroy evidence in the case. He condemned the Batala police for indulging in a cover-up to help an MLA of the AAP escape despite summons and getting a sub-inspector thrashed in his office.
Majithia also castigated the Batala SSP for leading a campaign to save the legislator by first claiming that nothing had happened, then admitting that the police sub-inspector had been assaulted but maintaining that it was a case of personal vendetta and had nothing to do with the AAP legislator. Asking the SSP to act as per law and register a criminal case against the MLA for conspiring to assault the SI, Majithia said, “The legislator was present in the office when the assault occurred.”
