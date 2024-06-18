Majithia seeks high-level probe in missing SAD worker’s case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 17

Senior leader of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia today joined the family of party worker Lakhwinder Singh Lakha who has been missing since June 10 in appealing to the people to help find him. Though the family had approached the police and given details of threats received from an AAP functionary, the police have failed to make any headway, he alleged.

Majithia said though the family had approached the police and even given details of threats received by Lakhwinder Lakha from the AAP functionary, the police had failed to get any clue in the case. The SAD leader said that Lakha, who was a devout Sikh and social activist, was known for fighting against injustice at all levels. He said Lakha had made a video of AAP functionaries trying to distribute flour among the weaker sections in Harsha Chhina village and had also stood up to prevent the casting of bogus votes in parliamentary elections.

Majithia demanded a high-level probe into the entire case besides appealing to the people to assist the family in finding Lakha. He also said it was unfortunate that minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal, who was the AAP candidate from Amritsar, had not made any effort to find Lakha till now. He said the state government was yet to take up the case forcefully.

