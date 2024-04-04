Makeover like Indore possible in city, BJP’s Sandhu tells people

Tribune News Service

Even as the BJP candidate for Lok Sabha elections from here has had a head start as the party hinted about his candidature over a month ago, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the former ambassador of India to US, is making all efforts to reach out to the general public.

In another bid to interact with his constituents at a public place where they could share their views in an open manner, Sandhu visited Company Bagh here on Wednesday morning and interacted with the city residents who came for jogging and a leisurely walk.

There was no dearth of city residents who requested the former diplomat to pose for a picture, there were others who expressed their anguish about the condition of the Bagh, which counts as among city’s green spaces or lungs.

Interacting with the public, Sandhu said that the city would be given a new look by the year 2027 when it would be ready for the 450th anniversary celebrations of its inception by the fourth Sikh master Guru Ram Dass ji.

“If the condition of Indore could be reversed and made a better city within a short span of six years, why can’t we do it here in Amritsar,” he commented. On the occasion, the residents also complained about the poor condition of government hospitals. The residents informed the BJP candidate that despite the state government’s claims, the newly opened Mohalla Clinics are a demotion of the earlier PHCs and CHCs.

Residents also complained of corruption at government offices and stated that the claims of the state government in this regard are far from truth. “The corruption in government offices has in fact increased after the new government was elected. Presently, tehsildars, patwaris and others officials are not afraid of the government. Now, money is being demanded openly and the applicant is harassed if he is not ready to pay,” said Kuljeet Singh, a visitor while interacting with the BJP candidate. Sandhu said that if elected to Lok Sabha, his foremost priority would be improve the condition of basic amenities and ensure that the residents get the benefit of all schemes of the Central and state governments without any harassment in offices.

