Malaysia Airlines boosts connectivity in India, increases flight frequency from Amritsar to 7 times weekly

Chandigarh, June 12
In response to the robust travel demand and positive load factor performance on the Amritsar-Kuala Lumpur route, Malaysia Airlines will boost its frequency from four to seven times weekly from August 1.
The airline had previously doubled its frequency to Amritsar from two to four times weekly in January.
Notably, the enhancement of frequencies from Amritsar has raised the airline’s tally of weekly flights in India to 71. Launched in November 2023, Amritsar is one of the three new routes introduced in India alongside Ahmedabad and Trivandrum. The airline had also recently increased frequencies on the Trivandrum route to four times weekly on April 3.
