Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 22

Malaysia Airlines is set to increase its flight frequencies from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur due to growing demand and strong performance on this route. The airline will enhance its services from four to seven times weekly, effective August 1. This expansion brings the total number of weekly flights operated by Malaysia Airlines in India to 71.

Malaysia Airlines boasts an extensive India network, offering flights from nine major hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Trivandrum. The airline is committed to providing enhanced connectivity and services to Indian passengers. To celebrate this increase, Malaysia Airlines is offering special promotional fares for Indian travellers. Customers can book return flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur starting from INR 15,099. These promotional fares are available for booking until July 2, for travel up to December 15.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.