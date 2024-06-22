Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

Chandigarh, June 22
Malaysia Airlines is set to increase its flight frequencies from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur due to growing demand and strong performance on this route. The airline will enhance its services from four to seven times weekly, effective August 1. This expansion brings the total number of weekly flights operated by Malaysia Airlines in India to 71.
Malaysia Airlines boasts an extensive India network, offering flights from nine major hubs, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, and Trivandrum. The airline is committed to providing enhanced connectivity and services to Indian passengers. To celebrate this increase, Malaysia Airlines is offering special promotional fares for Indian travellers. Customers can book return flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur starting from INR 15,099. These promotional fares are available for booking until July 2, for travel up to December 15.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’
India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman Pradeep Kharola ...
NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon
The exam was scheduled to be held in 292 cities
NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA
The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...
GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K
GST Council tweaks tax rates; waives interest, penalty on ta...
Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured
The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...