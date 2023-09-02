Malaysia Airlines to start flights from November 8

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

In a significant development for travellers hailing from Punjab and the global Punjabi diaspora, Malaysia’s leading carrier Malaysia Airlines is set to become the third airline to offer direct flights connectivity between Amritsar and Kuala Lumpur.

Starting from November 8, Malaysia Airlines would initiate non-stop flights connecting Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) to Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport (SGRDJIA) in the city. Presently, Batik Air operates three-week direct flights while AirAsia X would commence four flights per week on the route from September 3 onwards on the route.

According to the schedule available on its website, the airline would launch two flights per week on every Wednesday and Saturday. The airline would deploy 160-seater Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the route. Departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) at 6:50 pm, the flight would land at the SGRDJIA at 10:10 pm.

The return flight would take-off from Amritsar at 11:25 pm and arrive at the KLIA at 7:30 am the following morning.

Sameep Singh Gumtala, global convener, and Yogesh Kamra, convener, FlyAmritsar Initiative, said, “We’ve advocated for increased air connectivity with Amritsar. Malaysia Airlines’ decision is a testament to Amritsar’s potential as a tourism and business hub. The diaspora would now have multiple options to travel on different airlines, with shorter travel times, cost savings and avoiding the hassle of traveling via Delhi Airport.”

The addition of Malaysia Airlines would strengthen the air link between Punjab and Southeast Asia, connecting Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Auckland, Bangkok, Phuket, Hong Kong and Manila within two to three hours via the KLIA.