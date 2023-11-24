Man accused of lifting vehicle escapes from police custody

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 23

A vehicle lifter arrested by the Chatiwind police managed to slip away after dodging the cops. He was being brought back to the Chatiwind police station following an appearance in the local court. It had sent him to one-day police remand.

Amritpal Singh, a resident of Bhathe Bhaini village in Tarn Taran, was arrested by the police on Tuesday with the help of the public. He used to steal vehicles from the Gurudwara Tahla Sahib and parking of Baba Naudh Singh Gurdwara. He was booked under Sections 379, 411 and 511 of the IPC by the police on the complaint on Gurudwara Tahla Sahib’s manager Randeep Singh of Guruwali village.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Angrej Singh said that he along with head constable Santokh Singh had produced him the local court and after getting one-day police remand, they were returning back to the police station on a private car hired for the purpose.

He said the accused was handcuffed and tied with the belt of the head constable Santokh Singh. He said when they reached hear Gurudwara Tahla Sahib road near Chabba village, the accused started vomiting. He said they rolled down the door window and asked him to vomit outside. However, the accused opened the door and pulled the handcuffs. Due to this head constable Santokh Singh fell outside and the his belt buckle broke and the accused fled with the handcuffs. Though he was chased but he managed to dodge the police party taking the advantage of residential and crowded area.

The police have registered a case under Section 224 of IPC against him and raids were on to nab him.