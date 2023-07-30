Man acquitted in 3-yr-old murder case

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 29

The District Sessions court has acquitted Palwinder Singh of Arjanmanga village, who was arrested by the Mehta police, for allegedly killing his wife in May 2020.

He was acquitted after the prime witness turned hostile while the police also failed to prove the charge against him. The police had already given a clean chit to three of his family members in the case during the probe.

Advocate Vaibhav Kapoor from Palwinder’s side said majority of witnesses had turned hostile in the case. He said forensic teams of the police could not present sound evidence to prove Palwinder’s role in the case.

He said forensic teams had taken clothes of Daljit Kaur from the spot into custody, but failed to prove that these belonged to the deceased.

The Mehta police booked Palwinder and three members of his family for allegedly killing Daljit. Palwinder was arrested and sent to judicial custody while the remaining suspects were let off during probe by the Amritsar (Rural) police. Palwinder remained in jail for three years.