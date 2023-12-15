Man arrested for murder attempt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 14

The police have arrested a man wanted in an attempt to murder case and recovered a country-made pistol and two rounds from his possession. He was identified as Salwinder Singh, alias Sajan, of Guru Teg Bahadur Colony, Maqboolpura here.

Abid Khan of Guru Teg, a resident of Bahadur Nagar, Mehta Road, told the police that on December 4, he and his mother-in-law and sister-in-law had gone to meet his wife Payal in the Amritsar Central Jail where she was lodged in an NDPS case. Khan said after meeting his wife, they came out of the jail and had tea. He said Mintu Singh of Jandiala, who had come to meet his brother Malkeet Singh in jail, was also present there.

He said Mintu was friend of Sajan. Khan said he had a dispute with Sajan and had lodged a complaint against him with the police. He said Mintu offered to strike a compromise between them and asked him to withdraw his complaint. Khan said later, he went away on his scooter.

Khan said at 2 pm, Sajan and his unknown accomplices came on the spot and fired at them. Khan said he ran towards the jail complex to save himself. Shaminder Singh, SHO, Islamabad police, said during investigation, the police nabbed Sajan yesterday and seized a weapon from him.