Man arrested with 39,000 tramadol pills

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 9

A police team from Sarai Amanat Khan arrested a motorcyclist and recovered 39,000 tramadol tablets, an intoxicant, on Sunday night.

Sub-inspector Karamjit Singh, who was heading the patrolling party, said the police stopped a motorcyclist under suspicious circumstances near Bhuse village. He said during search, intoxicant tablets were recovered from the suspect.

Sub-inspector said the suspect was identified as Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Chicha village, falling under the Gharinda police station.

Sub-inspector said a case under Sections 22, 61 and 65 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act had been registered against the suspect.

