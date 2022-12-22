Man arrested with drugs

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The city police nabbed a person with 5-gm heroin and 100 habit-forming drugs in the Mohkampura area. The arrested accused has been identified as Sukhbir Singh, alias Sonu, of Rasulpur Kallar village here. Inspector Binderjit Singh, SHO, Mohkampura police station, said a team led by ASI Jeevan Singh, in-charge, post Golden Avenue, found the activities of Sukhbir suspicious during patrolling. They intercepted Sukhbir at Rasulpura Kallar and recovered 5-gm heroin and 100 narcotic tablets and capsules. Police officials said the arrested accused would be produced in a court and his links would be investigated. A case under Sections 21-A, 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. tns

Two held with banned string

Amritsar: The city police arrested two persons with 20 rolls of the banned plastic string (Gattu) here on Tuesday. The arrested accused have been identified as Manjit Singh, alias Bira, a resident of Dam Ganj, and Balwinder Singh, alias Binder, a resident of Ram Nagar Colony, Majitha Road bypass, Amritsar. The police recovered 10 rolls from each of them. SHO Gurbinder Singh said two separate cases have been registered against the accused.