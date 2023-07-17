Man arrested with two illegal pistols

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 16

The police have arrested Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, a resident of Khilchian, and recovered two illegal weapons from his possession following a tip-off.

Bikramjit Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Khilchian police station, said he had two cases of vehicle lifting registered against him. A new case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him for possessing country-made weapons. He was currently on two-day police remand and further investigation was under progress.

The SHO said the suspect had procured two weapons of .315 bore calibre and four rounds from Rajasthan. The SHO said as per preliminary probe, the suspect used to work in a Rajasthan refinery.