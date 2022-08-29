Man assaulted for objecting to smoking outside his residence in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 28

A baptised Sikh was injured when he was attacked by several persons in the Sultanwind area for objecting to smoking a cigarette outside his residence here today.

Both groups have approached the police, which have started a probe.

The injured was identified a Savinder Singh, a resident of Khalsa Nagar area located on the Bhai Manjh road here.

He said several persons were smoking outside his residence. He said when he asked them to go and smoke somewhere else, the accused got enraged and started quarrelling with him.

He alleged that they attacked him with sharp weapons, leaving his ear badly damaged. Assistant Sub-Inspector Amarjit Singh, investigating officer, said both parties have lodged their complaints and further probe was on.