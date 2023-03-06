Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 5

A man was attacked by several persons dressed as Nihangs near the Alpha Mall located on the main GT Road here late last evening. The victim was rushed to the hospital by the bystanders.

The armed persons also took away a purse and a mobile from Karanbir Singh, the victim.

Harshul, an eyewitness, said Karanbir was on his way back home in his car when several “Nihangs” waylaid him and started thrashing him. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons on the head.

He added that Karanbir was referred to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital by a private hospital and that his condition has been serious. He said the police were informed about the incident and further investigation is under way.

Abhimanyu Rana, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, said the police are waiting for the victim to regain consciousness. Police teams are also scrutinising CCTV footage.

Waylaid by ‘nihangs’