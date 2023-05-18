Man beaten up, stripped; 5 booked as video goes viral

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 17

A man was brutally thrashed and his clothes were removed in the Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar area. The incident came to light when a video of the attack went viral on social media. The victim’s family rushed him to Civil Hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case against five persons and are conducting raids to arrest them.

An old enmity is said to be the reason behind the attack. The suspects assaulted the victim with sharp-edged weapons, causing severe injuries. When people heard his screams and gathered at the scene, the attackers fled.

Those booked for assaulting the victim have been identified as Jujhar Singh, Prince, Bobby, Rahul, and Sonu. The victim, who runs a grocery shop at New Shaheed Udham Singh Nagar, alleged that Sonu held an old grudge against him. On May 11, while the victim was present in the nearby ground, the accused arrived and started assaulting him. They attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and removed his clothes before beating him with baseball bats.

The Division B police have registered a case in this regard. SHO Shiv Darshan Singh said investigations were on to identify the suspects and raids are being conducted to nab them.