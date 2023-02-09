'Man being victimised through mental robbery in the name of modernity'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 8

The research forum of the School of Punjabi Studies of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) organised a special interaction with Punjabi poet Charan Singh for the students of research and Punjabi studies.

Head of the department Dr Manjinder Singh welcomed Charan Singh, who is based in Canada, and shed light on his creations. “Charan Singh is a poet of modern sensibility, who has represented the mentality of the capitalist era through intellectual analysis. The duality of modernity and post-modernity can be seen in his work,” said Dr Manjinder.

Later, Dr Megha Salwan, Assistant Professor, Punjabi Studies School, introduced the students to Charan Singh’s life and work and said Charan Singh’s poetry creates a discourse of modern man’s focus on human values.

Charan Singh shared his life and creative experiences with the students and said all his poetry was derived from reactions to the impact of capitalism on human life. Presenting the concept of modernity and its impact, he said in the present era, man is being victimised through mental robbery in the name of modernity.