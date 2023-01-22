Man booked for abducting niece

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 21

The Harike police have booked a person for allegedly abducting her niece from Harike village. The accused has been identified as Pardeep Singh, a resident of Algon Kalan.

In his statement to the police, the father of the victim girl stated that on January 18, the accused being his close relative contacted him on his mobile who expressed his desire to contact his daughter. After just 10 minutes of his mobile call, his daughter went missing from house and the family tried to locate her, but in vain.

The family analysed the footage of CCTVs set up in the locality and found that the girl was kidnapped by two unidentified motorcycle-borne persons. The CCTV footage was submitted to the police, said the victim’s father.

The police had registered a case under Sections 363 and 366-A of the IPC on Friday. Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh is investigating the matter. The Sub-Inspector said after registering a case, the police had started an operation to search the accused and the girl.