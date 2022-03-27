Man booked for attacking wife, in-laws with sharp weapon

The CCTV grab of the assault on the woman by her husband in Amritsar.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 26

A woman was injured by her husband with a sharp weapon in the Murabbe Wali Gali area, located on the Tarn Taran road, here, yesterday.

Attempt-to-murder case registered

The incident came to light when a CCTV footage went viral on social media, though neither the victim nor her family had initially lodged a complaint with the police. The police, however, took cognisance of the matter and started a probe in this regard.

The victim was identified as Simran Kaur, a resident of the Krishna Nagar area. The accused also injured her mother Gurmeet Kaur and father Jaswant Singh, who were accompanying the victim at the time of the incident. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

The accused was identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of the Damganj area.

In the CCTV camera footage, the accused was seen arguing with his wife. Later, he took out a datar (sharp weapon) from his pant and attacked the woman. He also attacked her two relatives when they tried to rescue her. The victims were also seen seeking help from the people but nobody dared to intervene. Later, he fled the spot.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhimanyu Rana said after medical examination and taking the statement of Simran Kaur, the police have registered a case of attempt to murder against her husband and raids were on to nab him.

She told the police that she was married to Gagandeep Singh around 10 years ago. She had been staying with her parents for the past three years due to some matrimonial dispute. She, along with her parents and relatives were going to market when the accused came from the rear side and attacked them.

She alleged that her family had another dispute following which a case was registered against them.

She alleged that Gagandeep was pressuring them to give Rs 4 lakh to the opposite party for reaching a compromise and get the FIR cancelled. However, she denied the same as they did not have such a huge amount. Angered over the same, he attacked them.

