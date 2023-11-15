Man booked for extortion call

Amritsar: Beas police have booked a person for demanding extortion money from a resident of Budha Theh village. The victim Jatinder Sapra said in his complaint to Beas police that he received phone calls in which the caller, who identified himself as Daljit Singh, demanded Rs 15 lakh and threatened him. TNS
Peddler nabbed with 190 pills
Amritsar: Rural police nabbed a drug peddler with 190 habit-forming pills at Dehriwal village in Tarsika area. The arrested accused has been identified as Balev Singh, a resident of Dehriwal. Sub-inspector Baghel Singh stated that a police team on patrolling duty in Dehriwal village nabbed the accused.
