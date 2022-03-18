In Brief

Man booked for fake MBBS degree

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Parminder Singh, a resident of Dall village, has been booked for presenting a fake MBBS degree. The accused has been booked under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471 of the IPC on Wednesday. The accused had applied for the British citizenship and attached a MBBS degree with other documents at the British Embassy. However, on checking, the embassy found the degree to be fake. The British Embassy informed the matter to the Registrar, Punjab Medical Council, Mohali. The Medical Council lodged a complaint to the local SSP and registered a case in this regard. Investigation officer ASI Satnam Singh said raids were being conducted to arrest the accused. oc

Teachers want funds released

Tarn Taran: Teachers’ unions on Thursday held a protest in front of the local District Treasury Office (DTO) over not paying retirement benefits to a teacher who had got premature retirement about two months ago. Manjinder Singh Tur, district president of the Master Cadre Union, and Bakshish Singh Jawanda, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, said Parwinder Singh, who retired as a teacher from Government High School, Kot Mohammad Khan, on January 20, submitted proper documents to the DTO office on February 16 to get the due benefits, but funds have not been released to him so far. Leaders of the unions warned that in case the benefits were not released immediately, they would be forced to adopt the path of agitation. OC

40-yr-old killed in road mishap

Tarn Taran: One person was killed in a road accident that took place on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road near Malchakk village on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Rachhpal Singh (40) of Nawan Pind Daleke. He was working as a security guard at the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, on a contractual basis. After finishing his duty, he was returning to his village. He was going to see a relative at Malchakk village. The mishap took place as he failed to negotiate a sharp cut and rammed into a roadside tree. He received head injuries and died on the spot. He served in the Indian Army and was working as a guard at the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail. OC

6 country-made weapons seized

Amritsar: Three robbers, arrested by the Counter Intelligence wing of the Punjab Police, had delivered several illegal weapons to Deepa, a resident of Tanda area. The police have been conducting raids to nab him. The police arrested the trio from Manawala area on Tuesday andseized six country-made weapons from their possession. They were identified as Harwinder Singh, alias Hari, of Bahadurpura village, Jobanjit of Bhalaipur Dogra village and Ajmer Singh Kala of Khalra. They were currently on police remand. Investigating officer Inderdeep Singh said the three accused had brought illegal weapons from Shehjad, a resident of Mujaffarnagar area in UP.

