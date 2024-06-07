Man booked for molesting teenage girl

Tarn Taran, June 6
Sarai Amanat Khan police have booked a resident of Chhina Bidhi Chand on the charge of molesting a teenage girl of the same village. The accused has been identified as Punjab Singh. The incident occurred on June 1, the day of Lok Sabha elections, and the case was registered on Wednesday.
SHO Inspector Rajinder Kaur informed that the victim, aged 16, was alone in the house when the accused trespassed her house and molested her. When the victim raised an alarm, her aunt (Tai) appeared on the spot and the accused ran away, threatening her. A case under Section 354 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
NDA meet under way to decide on Cabinet; Modi to take oath as PM for 3rd time on June 9
After Modi is elected, Naidu, Kumar and Shinde will join the...
JD(U) eyeing Railway Ministry, holds meeting of newly elected MPs in Delhi
With 12 MPs, JD(U) is the second biggest BJP ally after TDP
4 Indian medical students drown in Russia
The four students - two boys and two girls aged 18-20, were ...
RBI maintains status quo for 8th time in a row; repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent
The repo rate increase cycle was paused in April last year a...
Farmers stand by CISF jawan who slapped Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh airport, want dope test on the Mandi MP
Union members to take up the issue at a meeting today