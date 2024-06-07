Man booked for molesting teenage girl

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 6

Sarai Amanat Khan police have booked a resident of Chhina Bidhi Chand on the charge of molesting a teenage girl of the same village. The accused has been identified as Punjab Singh. The incident occurred on June 1, the day of Lok Sabha elections, and the case was registered on Wednesday.

SHO Inspector Rajinder Kaur informed that the victim, aged 16, was alone in the house when the accused trespassed her house and molested her. When the victim raised an alarm, her aunt (Tai) appeared on the spot and the accused ran away, threatening her. A case under Section 354 and 506 of the IPC and Section 4 of POCSO Act has been registered against the accused.

