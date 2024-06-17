Man booked for murder bid, dowry harassment

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 16

A married woman was allegedly subjected to physical torture over dowry in Jandiala Guru here. The police have booked victim’s husband for an attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and harassment for dowry. The suspect, Kuldeep Masih of Chanowal village, is yet to be arrested.

Rajandeep Kaur (28) in her complaint to the police alleged that the suspect thrashed and tried to strangulate her. He hit the victim on her face with scissors and even gave electric shock on her arms.

The police said a case under Sections 307, 323 and 498-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Kuldeep and efforts were on to arrest him.

Rajandeep Kaur told the police that she got married to Kuldeep Masih of Chanowal village in Gurdaspur around one-and-a-half-year ago. She was a housewife. The victim said after marriage, her in-laws started harassing her for dowry. She alleged that when they did not relent she along with her husband started living in Jotisar Colony in Jandiala Guru in a rented accommodation.

She alleged that two days ago around 9 pm, her husband came home and started thrashing her without any provocation. She alleged that the suspect tried to strangulate her and later injured her nose with scissors. The victim said she fell on the floor and the suspect attempted to kill her by giving electric shock on her right arm. The victim said she fell unconscious and her husband fled after bolting doors from outside while considering her dead.

Balkar Singh, investigating officer (IO), said raids were on to arrest Kuldeep and further probe had been initiated into the matter.

