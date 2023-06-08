Man booked for stealing AC parts from bank branch

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 7

The Nakodar city police have booked a local resident on the charge of stealing parts of an AC installed in a bank branch. Investigating Officer (IO) Sarabjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Viki, son of Piara, a resident of Mohalla Rajputan, Nakodar.

Nav Nath Mehat, manager of the SBI branch at Nurmahal road in Nakodar, complained to the police that the accused stole the compressor of an AC installed in the bank branch on May 10 and was identified from CCTV footage. The IO said a case under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC has been registered against the accused.