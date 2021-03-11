Man climbs high-voltage electric tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

A man under the influence of drugs climbed atop an electricity tower in Gate Hakiman Wala area here on Saturday. Residents of the area spotted him around 8 am when he was sitting on the high-voltage electric tower. The residents gathered around the tower and asked him to come down, but he didn’t pay heed.

On being informed, police and Fire Brigade teams reached the spot. But the administration didn’t have any such infrastructure to approach him.

Police personnel arranged a loud speaker and started motivating him to come down. Some leading personalities of the area also requested him to come down. After three hours, the man came down.

When he was a few feet away from the ground, some youngsters climbed on the tower and nabbed him. They also thrashed him for his act. The police personnel rescued him.

The area residents claimed that the person was not from the area and he came along with his two friends. They had put a bet of Rs 180 to climb the tower. Shiva, a resident, said, “He was a drug addict and the police rescued him from agitated residents. Later, he was released by the police.”

