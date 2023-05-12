Man dies by suicide; wife, in-laws booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

The police have booked three members of an in-laws’ family after a man ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance in Uthian village falling under the Rajasansi police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Gurbir Singh, a resident of Jastarwal village. Those booked include his wife Komalpreet Kaur, mother-in-law Amanpreet Kaur and brother-in-law Robinpreet Kaur. No arrest has been made so far. The police have registered a case against the suspects under Section 306 of the IPC.

Amarbir Singh, brother of the deceased, told the police that Gurbir was married to Komalpreet Kaur around two years ago. After few days of marriage, Komalpreet started quarrelling with his brother and parents on one pretext or the other. He said Komalpreet and her family members demanded Rs 20,000 from him for the marriage of his brother-in-law. However, he could not give the money. As a result, their relations got strained. After a quarrel with Gurbir on February 7, Komalpreet went to her parents’ house without informing him.

On April 26, he heard his brother talking loudly on phone with his mother-in-law. His brother called him in the evening stating that due to harassment by his wife and in-laws, he was ending his life outside their house in Uthian village by consuming some poisonous substance. He was rushed to a hospital, where he breathed his last.

The police said the body was handed over to family after autopsy while raids were on to arrest the suspects. Further probe was on into the matter.