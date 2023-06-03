Man dies in accident on flyover

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 2

A middle-aged man riding a motorcycle died after a car hit his bike on the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) flyover on the Batala road today morning. The deceased has been identified as Hardeep Singh, a resident of Rai Chak village in the Dera Baba Nanak area.

The accident took place around 10 am when Hardeep was returning home after his night shift at Golden Temple.

An eyewitness claimed that Hardeep was headed for the Verka chowk when a speeding car coming towards the city hit his bike. The impact was such that Hardeep was flung off the bike and fell from the flyover to the road below, said an official from the Vijay Nagar police station. He died on the spot.

The car occupants reportedly fled from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle, which bears a Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) registration number. The police is probing the matter.

Private vehicles use BRTS lane

There is a narrow passage meant to be used exclusively by BRTS buses, but ordinary commuters also use it. The traffic police take action only when senior officials issue orders to stop movement of private vehicles in this lane.

This strictness lasts for only a few days. Ironically, even police vehicles can be seen plying on the BRTS lane.

“As far as Batala road flyover is concerned, it is too narrow for traffic movement. Whenever someone tries to overtake metro buses, there are chances of vehicle colliding,” said Sandeep Singh, a Verka resident.

He said, “Today, a biker fell off the flyover. The authorities concerned should not allow private vehicles on flyovers for the safety of commuters.”

Meanwhile, residents have claimed that even after being re-carpeted, the Batala road was in a bad condition. They said commuters forced to endure a bumpy ride under the flyover. Moreover, a large part of the road is encroached upon by vendors, building material traders and illegal parking. They said frequent traffic jams, encroachments and bumpy rides forced the public to use the BRTS flyover.