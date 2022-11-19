Man dies in road mishap, case filed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, november 18

An unidentified person died allegedly in a road mishap in Ajnala here yesterday. The police have registered a case against unidentified persons in this regard.

ASI Sukhjit Singh said the police received information from Ajnala Civil Hospital that a man in unconscious state was admitted to the hospital. He was brought to the hospital by a man who identified himself as Gagan.

Sukhjit Singh said when the police team reached the hospital, they did not find Gagan there. He said the victim later died and his body had been kept in the mortuary of the hospital for identification.

He said as per doctors and a preliminary probe, it appears to be a case of road mishap. The Ajnala police have registered a case under Sections 304-A and 279, IPC. The ASI said the footage of CCTV footage of areas around the hospital was being scrutinised to find clues.