Man dies of drug overdose

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A man, identified as Simarjit Singh, allegedly died of drug overdose at Rumana Chak village here on Saturday. Following a complaint by his wife Nanki Kaur, the police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of culpable homicide. Those booked included Jagrup Singh, Jugraj Singh, their father Santokh Singh and mother Lakhwinder Singh, all residents of the same village. No arrest has been made so far. Nanki said on Saturday, she came to know that Simarjit was lying unconscious at the villageschool ground. She said she and her father-in-law Kartar Singh and brother-in-law Nanak Singh rushed to the spot and immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Majitha, but he succumbed on the way. She alleged that he died of drug overdose, adding that he took drugs from the accused which led to his death. IO Sub-Inspector Palwinder Singh said a case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC was registered and further probe was on. TNS

Finance firm employee robbed

Tarn Taran: Three miscreants robbed an employee of a private finance company on Thursday night on the Sheron-Jamarai link road. Victim Lovepreet Singh of Dugri village was on his way to his village from Sheron on his bike, when three motorcycle-borne robbers stopped him. The robbers robbed his bike containing his bag, two mobiles, purse and other documents at gunpoint. Lovepreet said his purse had Rs2,000 and documents. The Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act. OC

COTPA violations: 13 challans issued

Amritsar: A team of the National Tobacco Control Programme issued 13 challans for violations of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act. Nodal Officer Amardeep Singh said nine challans were issued to cigarette vendors and four were issued to smokers at public places. The team checked various cigarette vends in Taylor Road, Mall Road and Ranjit Avenue. He said selling imported cigarettes, loose cigarettes, sale to minors are major offences which could be punished with penalty as well as jail term.