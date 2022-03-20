in brief

Man dies of drug overdose

Man dies of drug overdose

A man, identified as Simarjit Singh, allegedly died of drug overdose at Rumana Chak village here on Saturday. - File photo

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A man, identified as Simarjit Singh, allegedly died of drug overdose at Rumana Chak village here on Saturday. Following a complaint by his wife Nanki Kaur, the police have booked four persons, including a woman, on the charge of culpable homicide. Those booked included Jagrup Singh, Jugraj Singh, their father Santokh Singh and mother Lakhwinder Singh, all residents of the same village. No arrest has been made so far. Nanki said on Saturday, she came to know that Simarjit was lying unconscious at the villageschool ground. She said she and her father-in-law Kartar Singh and brother-in-law Nanak Singh rushed to the spot and immediately rushed him to a private hospital in Majitha, but he succumbed on the way. She alleged that he died of drug overdose, adding that he took drugs from the accused which led to his death. IO Sub-Inspector Palwinder Singh said a case under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC was registered and further probe was on. TNS

Finance firm employee robbed

Tarn Taran: Three miscreants robbed an employee of a private finance company on Thursday night on the Sheron-Jamarai link road. Victim Lovepreet Singh of Dugri village was on his way to his village from Sheron on his bike, when three motorcycle-borne robbers stopped him. The robbers robbed his bike containing his bag, two mobiles, purse and other documents at gunpoint. Lovepreet said his purse had Rs2,000 and documents. The Sarhali police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act. OC

COTPA violations: 13 challans issued

Amritsar: A team of the National Tobacco Control Programme issued 13 challans for violations of Cigarette and Other Tobacco Products Act. Nodal Officer Amardeep Singh said nine challans were issued to cigarette vendors and four were issued to smokers at public places. The team checked various cigarette vends in Taylor Road, Mall Road and Ranjit Avenue. He said selling imported cigarettes, loose cigarettes, sale to minors are major offences which could be punished with penalty as well as jail term.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Profiles of AAP MLAs who have been sworn in as Punjab ministers

2
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

3
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

4
Punjab

Punjab to recruit 25,000 people against vacant posts, decides new Cabinet at its first meeting

5
Punjab

Anmol Rattan Sidhu assumes charge as Punjab AG

6
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

7
World

Afghanistan world's unhappiest country, Finland happiest; check India's rank

8
Trending

Kajol's Holi message on 'save water' has Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan bashed into Twitter storm

9
Haryana

Will welcome Birender Singh if he joins AAP, says Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta

10
Trending

In video, 'drunk' man stabs his heart 4 times to recreate a stunt sequence at Holi celebrations

Don't Miss

View All
Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas
Features

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region
Sports

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

Partition: Women and Cinema
Features

Partition: Women and Cinema

Need for national strategy
Comment the inward eye

Need for national strategy

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house
Chandigarh

Domestic help, accomplices strike Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla's house

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma’s fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here’s how the comedian reacted
Entertainment

In leaked photo, Kapil Sharma's fan spots him as food delivery boy on Odisha's street, here's how the comedian reacted

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in Kabaddi player's murder
Punjab

Gangster from UP among 4 arrested in international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal's murder

Watch: Sunny Leone’s fan inks her name on his arm, the actress hold his arm, says ‘hope you love me forever’
Entertainment

Watch: Sunny Leone tells this man 'hope you love me forever', teases him 'good luck finding a wife'

Top Stories

Japan to invest ~3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years

6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia

Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition

CAPFs have ‘decisive control’ of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah

A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in region

Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab

'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...

Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Azad after meeting Sonia

Congress stands united, says G-23 leader Ghulam Nabi Azad after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Cities

View All

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

Woman murdered; husband, in-laws held in Amritsar

An open letter to Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol

Special kid ‘assaulted’; teacher shifted

Woman, paramour commit suicide

Cheque books not issued for 2 years, farmers harried

12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Bathinda: 12 kids mistake chemical for Holi colour, taken ill

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor’s house in Mohali

Domestic help, accomplices rob Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla’s house in Mohali

Panchkula boy puts Holi picture with classmate on Facebook, attacked; rescuer stabbed

270 challaned on Holi, 23 vehicles impounded in Chandigarh

Colours from Le Corbusier’s canvas

14 youths held for attacking Panchkula family during Holi celebrations

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

Apex court pulls up police for arresting accused without following norms

52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

Government job for brother of IB officer Ankit Sharma killed in Delhi riots

CISF nabs 3 passengers at Delhi airport with fake visas for Paris

Kin of riot victim Ankit Sharma gets Delhi government job

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Blind murder case solved, 1 held

Last adieu: Farmers drape Sandeep in union's flag

10-day Crafts Bazaar begins in Hoshiarpur

City schools, colleges soak in Holi hues

Freshmen Induction Programme

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Cop shoots sister-in-law dead; attempts to kill self, critical

Railways likely to start ROB construction next week

2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Teenager rapes 6-year-old

36-year-old woman found murdered

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital in Patiala sans skin specialist

Suspended Patiala District Health Officer seeks reinstatement