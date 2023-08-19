Man dies of drug overdose in Patti

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 18

A resident of Patti town died on Friday at his residence. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Singh (28). He is survived by his two and a half years old son and a four-year-old daughter. His wife who was perturbed over his addiction to drugs had left for her parents’ home.

Ranjit Singh’s father Balkar Singh said that his son was in bad company and used to consume drugs. Balkar Singh said that about six days back, Ranjit Singh injected himself with an overdose of drugs and became serious. He was under treatment for the last six days and died on Friday.

Balkar Singh and Shamsher Singh, a farmer leader, alleged that drugs were freely available in the area. They alleged that the drug traders enjoyed political patronage and there were no checks on them. Jaspal Singh, DSP, Patti, said the deceased was under treatment and died as he was not well.

#drug menace #Tarn Taran