Amritsar: Home Guards jawan ends life, wife in police net

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 17

The Civil Lines police have arrested a woman, identified as Simranjit Kaur, a resident of Batala, Gurdaspur, on the charge of abetment to suicide after her husband allegedly ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance.

The deceased has been identified as Prince, who was working as a Home Guards jawan. Reeta, mother of the deceased, a resident of the Civil Lines quarters on the Ajnala road, said Prince took the extreme step on Saturday. He breathed his last at a hospital yesterday.

Following her statement, the police have registered a case against Simranjit, her father Jagtar Singh and brother Prabh under Section 306 of the IPC. The police confirmed the arrest of Simranjit, adding that Jagtar and Prabh were yet to be arrested.

The complainant told the police that her son, Prince, was married to Simranjit around nine months ago. After four months of marriage, she had started quarrelling with her son and daughter Poonam. She also pressured her son to throw his mother and sister out of the house.

She alleged that a fight broke out again on Saturday. She, along with her daughter, was sitting in a room when Simranjit allegedly started quarrelling with Prince. She threatened that her father and brother would come and kill them. Perturbed over this, her son consumed some poisonous substance.

The complainant said Prince was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he died yesterday. Investigating officer Sukhdyal Singh, in-charge of the Court Complex police chowki, said raids were being conducted to nab Jagtar and Prabh. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination.