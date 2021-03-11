Man ends life, moneylender booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 4

Mohkampura police have booked a local resident Rajinder Singh, alias Laali, on the charge of abetment to suicide after a man ended his life allegedly by consuming some poisonous substance six days ago.

The deceased was identified as Puran Singh. He was perturbed over the alleged harassment by the accused, who used to lend money on interest. The victim had borrowed money from him and claimed to have returned the same, but the accused was not returning the registry of his property and later even filed a case in the court.

ASI Jagwinder Singh said they got a tip-off that a man had committed suicide and senior officials asked him to trace the victim. He said the police team reached Puran Singh’s house but his relatives told that he died of cardiac arrest and performed the last rites at Durgiana Temple cremation ground. They had no idea that it was a suicide.

He said three days ago, a police team again reached the victim’s house and checked his mobile phone. After scrutinising the cell phone, when they found nothing, it was sent for forensic examination. He said when the data was recovered, Puran Singh’s daughter Maninder Kaur handed over a suicide note of the victim, in which he accused Rajinder Singh of harassment.

Rajinder wrote that during illness of his wife Rajwinder Kaur, he took money on interest from the accused while giving the registry of the house. He said though he returned the amount, he forgot to take the agreement and registry back from him. He said he again took some cash on interest from him, which he registered in two years. This time, he demanded his registry back, but the accused did not give and demanded more cash from him. Later, he filed a case in the court on the basis of the old agreement. Due to this, his wife died of heart attack and now he was committing suicide.

Police said a case under Section 306 of the IPC was registered against Rajinder and raids were on to arrest him. Further probe was on.