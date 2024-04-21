Man ‘ends life’, wife among 2 booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

The Sadar police have booked a woman on the charge of abetting suicide after her husband ended his life by shooting himself in Paris Town locality situated on the Batala road here.

She did not inform the family members of the deceased or the police and hurriedly cremated his body. The victim was identified as Sonu, a technician with a Cable TV network firm. As per information, the incident occurred five days ago while a complaint was lodged with the police by victim’s sister Rajni.

The family members alleged that Sonu was upset over the alleged illicit relations of his wife. Besides the victim’s wife identified as Aarti, the police also booked Bablu, owner of the house, where they used to live in rented accommodation. No arrest was made till now.

The police said both suspects were at large and further probe was on. ASI Paljinder Singh said their arrest would clear the picture whether he shot himself or the accused killed him.

“For now, the police have registered a case under Sections 306, 201 and 34 of the IPC and the Arms Act against Aarti and Bablu following the complaint of Rajni, Sonu’s sister. Raids were on to arrest them,” he said.

Rajni told the police that Sonu was working as a technician with Fastway cable network. She said he was married to Aarti, alias Monica, of Bahori village on the Chabal road in 2009. After marriage, they started living in Paris Town locality on rent. She said later, the couple started quarrelling often. She alleged that Sonu came to know about her illicit relations which made him upset. She said on April 15, they had a quarrel after which he ended his life by shooting himself.

She said Aarti called his mother at 4 am next morning informing that Sonu had committed suicide by shooting himself. She said they were going for his cremation.

She said they rushed first to the Durgiana temple cremation ground and later to the cremation ground near Shaheeda Sahib Gurdwara where they came to know that he was already cremated by his family. She alleged the accused also used derogatory language against his brother and mother following which they lodged a complaint with the police. They demanded a murder case against the suspects.

