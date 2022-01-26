Man found dead: Cops get clues about suspects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 25

A week after Inderpartap Singh, a resident of Deep Avenue in Tarn Taran, was found dead at Vanchari village falling under the Chatiwind police station here, the police have registered a case for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified persons following an initial probe.

Inderpartap Singh went missing on January 1 when he along with his friends had gone somewhere but never returned home.

Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Ghasitpur village in Batala and a relative of the victim, told the police that Inderpartap had gone with his friends, but did not return home.

He alleged that his unidentified friends gave him some poisonous thing which led to his death.

Later, in order to dispose of the body, they threw it near Vanchari village. He said they also took away his clothes, expensive Apple iPhone, Apple watch, earpods, purse and a gold chain. ASI Gurbaksh Singh, investigating officer, said following a preliminary probe it was found that Inderpartap was hooked to drugs.

He apparently died of drug overdose. He said the police had found important clues about the suspects who would be arrested soon.

Earlier, the police had initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC and now a case under Sections 304, 201, 379 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against unidentified suspects. Raids were on to nab the suspects, added Gurbaksh Singh.