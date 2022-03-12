Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

Some unidentified persons allegedly killed a local resident, identified as Mukesh Kumar of Gujranawala Bazaar, here last night.

His body was found by the police at Bhagtanwala grain market falling under Gate Hakima police station here.

The police said a murder case was registered against unidentified persons in this connection, while further investigations were on. The family members of the deceased had accused his in-laws of murdering him.

Bal Krishan, brother of the deceased, said his brother used to work as a labourer at the grain market. He said he was married to Reema around 11 years ago. It was a love marriage, but the couple did not enjoy cordial relations. He said she was living separately from Mukesh. He said recently, the family members of both Mukesh and Reema, sat together and after persuasion Reema returned. Nevertheless, he said around a couple of months ago, she again left him and went away.

He said on Friday, they got the information that Mukesh’s body was found near the grain market in a pool of blood. He accused Reema’s family of killing him.

Sub-Inspector Harjit Singh said the police were scanning the CCTV cameras in the area to get some clues. He said Mukesh’s body sustained sharp weapon injuries. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

