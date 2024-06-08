Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 7

District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Singh Grewal today sentenced Rajwant Singh, resident of Ajnala, to life time imprisonment for allegedly killing his son Gurwinder Singh around 15 years ago. Rajwant was also fined Rs 1 lakh and in case he was unable to pay, he would have to further undergo one year imprisonment.

As per information, on December 2009, Rajwant was booked by the Ajnala police for allegedly killing his son Gurwinder. He was booked following the statement of Amarjit Kaur, wife of the deceased. She told the police that Rajwant had allegedly developed illicit relations with his sister-in-law. The complainant alleged that he threw her out of the house. Amarjit said that she was living with her parents and Gurwinder was living with his father.

She said Gurwinder used to call her and asked her to return home. She said this led to frequent arguments between father and son. Amarjit said in December 2009, Rajwant killed Gurwinder with a sharp weapon and fled from the house. Later, he was arrested by the police.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.