Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, September 28

An elderly man was shot dead by his son at Kot Dharam Chand Kalan village here on Wednesday. A dispute over land is said to be the main reason behind his killing. The Jhabal police have booked the victim’s son and his wife in this regard.

The victim has been identified as Raghbir Singh (75), who was living with his younger son Mehtab Singh in the farmhouse.

Police book accused, his wife The victim was standing outside his residence when his elder son Dilbag Singh, who is an ex-serviceman, and his wife Paramjit Kaur appeared on the spot. They called Raghbir Singh names over the property dispute. In a fit of anger, Dilbag Singh fired at his father, who received multiple gunshot wounds, leaving him dead on the spot.

Tarn Taran DSP Jaspal Singh and Jhabal SHO Inspector Prabhjit Singh along with police personnel reached the spot and collected evidence.

The police said a case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against Dilbag Singh and his wife Paramjit Kaur, who are absconding.

The postmortem of the body was conducted at the local Civil Hospital.