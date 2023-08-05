Man hacked to death over minor issue

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 4

A man was hacked to death by several armed persons over a mior issue at Dhupsadi village falling under the Bhindi Saida police station here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Major Singh (28) of Burj village. His elder brother Harjinder Singh was injured in the assault.

The police have booked eight persons identified as Kanwaljit Singh, Manga Singh, Pamma Singh, Baldev Singh, Bau Singh, Nishan Singh and Gursewak Singh, all residents of Dhupsadi village, and Nishan Singh of Bhindi Saida village. All the suspects were relatives of the victim family.

Investigating officer (IO) Sub-Inspector Jaswinder Singh said the suspects were absconding and raids were on to nab them.

Harjinder Singh told the police that on Wednesday around 10.30 pm he and his brother Major Singh visited the home of their maternal uncles — Pargat Singh, Buta Singh and Sukhraj Singh — at Dhupsadi village. He said the suspects entered the house and attacked them. He said Nishan threatened to teach them a lesson for quarrelling with his relatives. He said Manga hit Major Singh on the head with a sharp weapon. He received a grievous injury and fell down. Baldev then hit Major on the face with a sickle. He alleged that the remaining suspects also hit Major with blunt weapons, leaving him critically injured.

He said as he shouted for help, the suspects attacked him and fled from the spot in Nishan’s SUV. He said Major was rushed to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The IO said the suspects the victim had a minor quarrel over a handpump in the house. He said the suspects were booked for murder, criminal trespass and causing hurt. He said raids were on to nab the suspects.