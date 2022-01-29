Man hangs self to death, two booked

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 28

Rajasansi police have booked a woman and her son on the charge of abetment to suicide after a man, identified as Jarnail Singh of Saidpura village, committed suicide by hanging himself.

Those booked were identified as Paramjit Kaur and her son Raman, both residents of Guru Ki Wadali in Chheharta. They originally belong to Rajasansi. No arrest has been made so far as the accused absconded from their house following the registration of an FIR. Rajbir Kaur, wife of the victim, in her statement to the police stated that on Thursday morning she saw her husband’s body hanging from a tree in the verandah. She said she immediately raised an alarm and his body was removed from the tree. She alleged that the accused were blackmailing her husband due to which he was mentally upset that forced the victim to take the extreme step.

ASI Jasbir Singh, investigating officer, said as per an initial probe, it was found that the victim had ‘relations’ with the accused woman. They had taken money from him on occasions after blackmailing him. He said the body was handed over to the family after a postmortem and further investigations were under progress. He said raids were on to arrest the suspects.