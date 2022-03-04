Man held for killing 5-mth-old daughter

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 3

A resident of the local Ramdev Colony in Muradpur, who had strained relations with his wife, in a fit of rage, killed his 5-month-old daughter on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Abzal Khan who was arrested by the police.

Lakhan instigated Abzal to kill Saurbhi, who obliged and threw her on the floor. Saurbhi received injuries on her head. Mukho took her to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, where doctors declared her dead. A case under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC was registered by the police. Abzal was arrested and Lakhan was absconding.