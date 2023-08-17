Man held for strangling 3-year-old son to death

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 16

Sri Goindwal Sahib police have arrested Angrej Singh (44), a resident of Reshiana village on Tuesday. Angrej Singh is the father of the three-year-old Gursewak Singh who was strangled to death on Sunday (August 13). The body was disposed of in a canal by the roadside.

The body of the child was recovered by the police from the canal near Failoke village on Tuesday. The accused had dumped the body in the canal after strangulating him with a rope but in the report to the police, called it kidnapping by the robbers.

Sub-Inspector Jassa Singh, Investigating Officer (IO), said the accused was arrested on Tuesday and produced in a court today. The court sent him to two-day police remand. IO Jassa Singh said that the accused, while confessing his crime, revealed that he was a marginal farmer with just half an acre of agricultural land. He had to sell two kanals of land because of financial crisis.

Angrej Singh works as a helper at a hardware shop to make both ends. He said that at the time of committing the crime, he was in depression thinking that his son too would have to face hardships in life like him.

IO Jassa Singh said the police was not satisfied with his version and the exact cause for the crime would be known after investigations when the two-day police remand is over.

Goindwal Sahib police said that a case registered under Section 364, 379-B and 34 of IPC was converted into a case under Section 302 of the IPC on Tuesday.

