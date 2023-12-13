Man held with 105-gm heroin

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 12

The police have nabbed a person with 105 grams of heroin in the Gate Hakiman area. The arrested suspect has been identified as Babbu, a resident of Bharariwal village in Amritsar district.

Surinder Singh, ACP, Central, said a police team led by Balvinder Singh, in-charge, Annagarh police post, nabbed a person identified as Babbu of Bharariwal and recovered 105 grams of heroin from him. The suspect was nabbed from a bridge on the Ganda Nullah in the Annagarh area. The suspect was presented in a court today, which sent him to police remand for further investigation.

The police said efforts were on to trace backward and forward links of the suspect to find the source from whom he procured the drug.