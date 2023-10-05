Man held with 168 liquor bottles

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The city police have arrested a bootlegger identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely, a resident of the Ghah Mandi area, and recovered 168 bottles of illegal liquor and impounded a car with fake registration number plate from his possession.

Following his interrogation, the police booked Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Hetampura village in Lopoke. He had around seven cases of Excise Act registered against him.

Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said the police got a tip-off that the suspect was involved in bootlegging. A police team carried out a raid at the suspect’s place and seized 168 bottles of Officer’s Choice whisky. The police also seized a black colour Hyundai Creta car with a fake registration number plate from there. A case was registered in this connection.

