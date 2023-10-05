Man held with 168 liquor bottles

Amritsar, October 4
The city police have arrested a bootlegger identified as Lovepreet Singh, alias Lovely, a resident of the Ghah Mandi area, and recovered 168 bottles of illegal liquor and impounded a car with fake registration number plate from his possession.
Following his interrogation, the police booked Gurmukh Singh, a resident of Hetampura village in Lopoke. He had around seven cases of Excise Act registered against him.
Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said the police got a tip-off that the suspect was involved in bootlegging. A police team carried out a raid at the suspect’s place and seized 168 bottles of Officer’s Choice whisky. The police also seized a black colour Hyundai Creta car with a fake registration number plate from there. A case was registered in this connection.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim
Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...
Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board
About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...
ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul
Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...
'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED
Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA