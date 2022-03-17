Man held with 50-gm heroin in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The police nabbed a person and seized 50-gm heroin from him on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Bunty alias Lifafa, a resident of Maqboolpura. ASI Jaspal Singh from Maqboolpura police station said they had set up a naka to a keep check on the anti-social elements. The accused was coming from street number 6 of Maqboolpura and heading toward Vallah. Seeing the naka, the accused tried to run. The cops nabbed him and during checking recovered 50-gm heroin from him. A case under Sections 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS

Activa snatched at gunpoint

Amritsar: Four unknown armed persons snatched an Activa scooter from a hotel employee at gunpoint on 88-ft road here on Tuesday. Rajinder Singh, the victim, told the police that he works as a cook in a hotel on Airport Road. Yesterday, around 1.30 am after completing his work he was heading towards home on his scooter. Sohan Singh, another employee of hotel, was with him on his motorcycle. As they reached near Sardar Dairy, four unidentified bike-borne persons pointed pistol at him. They snatched his Activa scooter and fled away from the spot. ASI Gurmeet Singh, investigating officer in the case at Sadar Police station said, “We have registered a case under Section 379-B (2) of the IPC and 25/27/54/59 Arms Act. TNS

Assault: Two jail inmates booked

Amritsar: Two jail inmates were booked for attacking another prisoner on the Central Jail premises here on Tuesday. The accused had been identified as Sukhwinder Singh alias Ghud of Jandiala and Baljit Singh of Sheikhupura. Rvail Singh Gill, Assistant Superintendent, Central Jail, said the accused had an old enmity with another prisoner Jugraj Singh of Rajjewal. They attacked and injured him on the jail premises and violated the jail rule. ASI Gurpinder Singh, in charge, Police Post Fatahpur, said a case under Section 52 of the Prisons Act has been registered.