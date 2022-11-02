Man held with illegal visa

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here have arrested a Jalandhar resident for allegedly possessing illegal visa. The suspect has been identified as Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Nakodar in Jalandhar. He was boarding a flight for Germany. During initial questioning, he failed to give any satisfactory reply to the queries of immigration officials. He was later handed over to the Airport police. A case under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been against him. The police authorities said investigations were on to ascertain from where he got the illegal visa. Efforts were also on to nab the persons involved in the racket.