Man held with illegal visa

Amritsar: The immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here have arrested a Jalandhar resident for allegedly possessing illegal visa. The suspect has been identified as Prabhjot Singh, a resident of Nakodar in Jalandhar. He was boarding a flight for Germany. During initial questioning, he failed to give any satisfactory reply to the queries of immigration officials. He was later handed over to the Airport police. A case under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of the IPC has been against him. The police authorities said investigations were on to ascertain from where he got the illegal visa. Efforts were also on to nab the persons involved in the racket.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm