Man identified six months after death

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 3

A man who went missing nearly six months ago from Mugalchak village in Tarn Taran area was identified on Monday after his picture surfaced in which it was found that he was held by some unidentified persons.

Manpreet Kaur, wife of the deceased, told the police that Gurjant Singh was mentally unsound and had also become an addict. He said on October 31, last year, he went out of the house and did not return. She lodged a missing complaint with the Jhabal police in this regard. The police had then initiated inquest proceedings under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). The next day, the police did find a body of an unidentified person near Baba Naudh Singh Samadh in Chabba, Amritsar, but since no one came to claim it, it was cremated after 72 hours. According to the police, the deceased was identified only on Monday. Till now, he was unidentified.

It was only on Monday that she identified him with the help of his clothes after his picture surfaced.

The police have now registered a murder case against unidentified persons.

Manmeetpal Singh, SHO, Chatiwind police station, said recently, a picture surfaced, in which it was found that Gurjant was held by some unidentified persons. His autopsy also confirmed an injury on his head, while there was no other injury marks on his body. He said following the statement of Manpreet, the police have registered a case of murder against unidentified persons. The police were scrutinising the picture and trying to identify those who caught him.