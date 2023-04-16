Man injured in firing, 5 booked

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 15

Five persons opened fire at a man leaving him injured in Benwalipur village on Thursday night. The victim has been identified as Harbhal Singh, a resident of the same village. A police party, led by inspector Sukhbir Singh, immediately reached the spot and collected evidence.

The accused have been identified as Dilbag Sinhg, his son Amritpal Singh, Sardool Singh, Pargat Singh of Dhotian village and Santokh Singh of Benwalipur village.

The police recovered eight empty cartridges from the spot. The police said that injured Harbhal Singh and his son were returning home on Thursday night when the armed accused opened fire at his car. Harbhal Singh was injured in the firing.

He was rushed to a local private hospital where his condition is stated to be stable. SHO Sukhbir Singh said a case under Sections of the IPC has been registered.